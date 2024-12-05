ConocoPhillips upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded ConocoPhillips (COP) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $123, up from $120. The firm cites its “more defensive tilt” on oil levered names and the underperformance of ConocoPhillips shares year-to-date for the upgrade. The company recently raised is synergy capture estimate from Marathon to $1.0B and will be one of the few exploration and production names to raise cash return in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

