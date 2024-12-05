ConocoPhillips upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded ConocoPhillips (COP) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $123, up from $120. The firm cites its “more defensive tilt” on oil levered names and the underperformance of ConocoPhillips shares year-to-date for the upgrade. The company recently raised is synergy capture estimate from Marathon to $1.0B and will be one of the few exploration and production names to raise cash return in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COP:
- COP Stock: What the Future Holds for ConocoPhillips After Its Marathon Acquisition
- ConocoPhillips Enhances Portfolio with Marathon Acquisition
- Texas Pacific Land to replace Marathon Oil in S&P 500 at open on 11/26
- OPEC again reduces 2024, 2025 oil demand growth forecasts, Reuters reports
- Trump vs. Harris: The Stocks Poised to Move After Election Day
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.