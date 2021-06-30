ConocoPhillips trims 2021 capex, sees higher savings from Concho deal

June 30 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N on Wednesday trimmed its spending plans for the year and forecast higher savings from its deal to buy Permian basin-focused Concho Resources.

The top U.S. independent producer, which bought Permian basin-focused Concho Resources for about $10 billion in January, said it expects to save about $1 billion annually from the deal, compared with its previous forecast of $750 million.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

