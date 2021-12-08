ConocoPhillips to sell Indonesia assets for over $1 bln

US Markets
Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday it would sell its Indonesia assets for $1.355 billion to MedcoEnergi.

ConocoPhillips also said it was exercising its right to purchase up to an additional 10% shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) from Origin Energy ORG.AX for up to $1.645 billion.

