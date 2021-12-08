ConocoPhillips to sell Indonesia assets for over $1 bln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Wednesday it would sell its Indonesia assets for $1.355 billion to MedcoEnergi.

ConocoPhillips also said it was exercising its right to purchase up to an additional 10% shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) from Origin Energy ORG.AX for up to $1.645 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.