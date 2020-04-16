Oil
COP

ConocoPhillips to curtail production, suspend buybacks

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it would curtail gross production by 225,000 barrels of oil per day, suspend its share repurchase program and further cut its capital spending to weather a rout in oil prices.

April 16 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Thursday it would curtail gross production by 225,000 barrels of oil per day, suspend its share repurchase program and further cut its capital spending to weather a rout in oil prices.

The company said it was currently cutting back production due to low prices for Canadian crude and expects to reduce production at its Surmont oil sands facility in Canada by about 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

ConocoPhillips plans to begin curtailing production across 48 U.S. states from May, with an initial cutback of 125,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular