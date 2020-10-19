US Markets
ConocoPhillips to buy Concho Resources for $9.7 bln in 2020's top shale deal

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

ConocoPhillips said on Monday it would buy Permian-focused driller Concho Resources Inc for $9.7 billion, the largest shale deal this year as oil and gas producers turn to consolidation to survive slowdown in oil prices and demand.

Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips for each share held.

