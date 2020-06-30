ConocoPhillips to bring back some curtailed production

June 30 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Tuesday it will bring back some of the curtailed production in July as oil prices have recovered from their historic lows.

The world's largest independent oil and gas producer also said it expects second-quarter production to be in line with a year earlier, on an adjusted basis.

(Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

