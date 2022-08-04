ConocoPhillips sweetens shareholder returns as profits surge

US Markets
U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips raised its planned capital returns to $15 billion for 2022 after posting a second-quarter profit that more than doubled on the back of surging energy prices.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips COP.N raised its planned capital returns to $15 billion for 2022 after posting a second-quarter profit that more than doubled on the back of surging energy prices.

Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed as Western sanctions on major producer Russia throttle supply amid a rebound in demand from pandemic lows, thanks to economies reopening after restrictions.

ConocoPhillips said it now plans to return an additional $5 billion to shareholders this year, joining oil major Chevron Corp CVX.N in sweetening the pot for investors.

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips's net income rose to $5.1 billion, or $3.96 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $2.1 billion, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.

