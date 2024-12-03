Is ConocoPhillips Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips (COP) is one of the world’s largest independent E&P companies based on production and proved reserves. With a market cap of $122.2 billion, ConocoPhillips employs over 10,300 people and operates in 13 countries across the Americas, Indo-Pacific, and the EMEA region.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," ConocoPhillips fits this bill perfectly. Given its dominance in the oil & gas industry, its valuation above this mark is not surprising. With a commitment to safe and responsible development, the company accesses, develops and produces oil & natural gas to help meet the world's energy needs.

Despite its strength, COP stock has slipped 21.5% from its 52-week high of $135.18 achieved on Apr. 12. Moreover, the stock has declined over 6.7% over the past 3 months lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 7.1% gains over the same time frame.

ConocoPhillips has underperformed the S&P 500 over the longer term as well. COP stock has dipped 8.6% on a YTD basis and 7.9% over the past 52-week period compared to the SPX’s surge of 26.8% in 2024 and 31.6% over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend, COP has mostly traded below its 200-day moving average since late May and below its 50-day moving average since early May with some notable fluctuations lately.

However, ConocoPhillips’ stock prices soared 6.4% after the release of its better-than-expected Q3 earnings on Oct. 31. The company demonstrated strong operational performance, surpassing the high end of its production guidance, while executing its returns-focused value proposition. Although its revenues of $13.6 billion fell short of Wall Street’s expectation, its adjusted EPS of $1.78 surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates by a notable 6%.

Additionally, the company’s cash flow from operations for the past three quarters has increased 6.6% year-over-year to $15.7 billion. Meanwhile, it has raised its ordinary dividend, increased its share repurchase authorization and is on track to distribute at least $9 billion to shareholders in 2024, demonstrating its commitment to shareholders.

ConocoPhillips has lagged behind its peer EOG Resources, Inc.’s (EOG) 8.5% gains on a YTD basis and 6.2% returns over the past year.

Nevertheless, the company has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating among the 24 analysts covering the stock. COP’s mean price target of $133.48 represents a staggering 25.8% premium to the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.