ConocoPhillips Stock Rises on Strong Earnings Report

ConocoPhillips stock seesawed in early trading, first dropping before rising 2.3% after the oil producer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and announced deeper production cuts ahead. It had been trading up by 10% in premarket action.

The stock may be responding to shifts in the overall market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 380 points as jobless claims continued to mount, but gained back about 200 of those points in the next 40 minutes.

Conoco (ticker: COP), the largest independent U.S. producer, posted 45 cents in earnings per share, ahead of expectations for 16 cents. The company’s release didn’t include a revenue number, so it isn’t clear whether it beat sales expectations of $6.2 billion.

Conoco is in a better financial position than most producers, with lower leverage and more liquidity. And while it’s based in the U.S., Conoco has substantial operations in Europe, insulating it somewhat from the problems in the U.S. oil market—particularly the lack of storage available.

Conoco is still buying back its own shares, a rarity in the industry. Other companies have not only suspended buybacks but are cutting their dividends. Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA), for example, reduced its payout for the first time since World War II on Thursday.

But Conoco is still vulnerable to the same market dynamics as its competitors. The company sold oil at a 23% discount to the year before, realizing prices of $38.81 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Conoco’s production fell just 3% year over year, but further cuts are coming. The company now plans to cut production by about 230,000 barrels a day in May, versus its prior guidance for 200,000 barrels. June cuts are expected to be 420,000 barrels.

