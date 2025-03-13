ConocoPhillips Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $131.5, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Highlighting a 4.71% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $138.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of ConocoPhillips among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $127.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $137.00 $140.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $124.00 $157.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $128.00 $132.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $137.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $157.00 $148.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $134.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $139.00 $138.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $114.00 $135.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $134.00 $132.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ConocoPhillips's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

Delving into ConocoPhillips's Background

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, ConocoPhillips adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.