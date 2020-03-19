ConocoPhillips Slashes 2020 Capex as Oil Price Remains Soft

ConocoPhillips COP recently announced that it has revised downward its 2020 capital budget in the wake of a weak crude pricing scenario.

The company’s revised capital budget for this year will be roughly 10% lower as compared to the prior guidance. With oil price now in the bearish territory since the coronavirus pandemic is hurting global energy demand, the outlook for exploration and production business seems gloomy. Thus, upstream energy players are restricting their operational activities and thereby reducing capital budget. Other energy firms that followed suit are Cimarex Energy Co. XEC, Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD and EOG Resources Inc. EOG.

In its latest operational update, triggered by a lower capital budget, ConocoPhillips revealed its plan of slowing down development operations in the Lower 48. The upstream firm is also planning to defer drilling activities in Alaska.

Reduced operating activities also compelled the upstream firm to lower its production guidance for this year. ConocoPhillips’ revised projected daily production volumes for 2020 will be lowered by 20,000 barrel of oil equivalent.

Moreover, the company has an intention of slowing down the pace of its 2020 stock buy-back program. Starting second quarter, the quarterly run rate of the program will be lowered to $250 million from the prior $750 million.

With all those measures, ConocoPhillips believes that it will be able to save a total cash amount of $2.2 billion.

ConocoPhillips Price

ConocoPhillips price | ConocoPhillips Quote

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.