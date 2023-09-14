ConocoPhillips signs 15-year LNG deal at Gate terminal in Netherlands

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N has signed a 15-year natural gas throughput deal, due to start from September 2031, to secure additional regasification capacity in Europe at the Gate LNG terminal in the Netherlands, the company said on Thursday.

Gate Terminal B.V., a natural gas hub at the Port of Rotterdam, is a joint venture of Vopak and Gasunie and supplies natural gas to the Netherlands and northwest Europe.

ConocoPhillips' agreement is sized at 1.5 million tonnes per annum of natural gas.

"Expanding our LNG footprint with agreements like this further enhances a balanced, diversified, and attractive portfolio as we progress our global LNG strategy," said Bill Bullock, chief financial officer of ConocoPhillips.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

