ConocoPhillips' shareholders vote against Scope 3 emissions reduction targets

Liz Hampton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shareholders of oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips on Tuesday did not support a proposal to include Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, or those generated by its products, in its emissions reduction targets, according to a preliminary tally of votes on the resolution.

Only 39% of shareholders voted in favor of the motion, according to the tally. Some 92% of shareholders were estimated to have voted in favor of its board of directors.

