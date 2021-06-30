US Markets
ConocoPhillips sees higher savings from Concho deal, raises buybacks

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

ConocoPhillips on Wednesday raised its share buyback plans by $1 billion and forecast higher savings from its deal to buy Permian basin-focused Concho Resources.

June 30 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N on Wednesday raised its share buyback plans by $1 billion and forecast higher savings from its deal to buy Permian basin-focused Concho Resources.

The top U.S. independent producer, which bought Concho Resources for about $10 billion in January, said it expects to save about $1 billion annually from the deal, compared with its previous forecast of $750 million.

The increase in its planned share repurchases for the year comes as ConocoPhillips looks to meet its promise of returning 30% of cash from operations to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

The raise would bring total planned distributions for the year to about $6 billion, ConocoPhillips said. It had resumed its share repurchase program of $1.5 billion annually in March.

The company also cut 2021 capital expenditures by $200 million from its prior forecast of $5.5 billion.

