ConocoPhillips says Alaska leak is in a 'shallow gas zone' - spokesperson

March 16 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said the source of an ongoing gas leak at an oil-producing field in Alaska's North Slope is a "shallow gas zone," and not the producing formation itself, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Natural gas has been leaking for at least 12 days now at the company's Alpine unit, which generally produces more than 50,000 barrels of oil a day. Neither the company nor state officials have commented on the size of the leak. The company said it does not believe it will need a relief well to deal with the issue.

(Reporting By Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska; writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

