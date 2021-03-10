ConocoPhillips resumes $1.5 billion annualized share buyback program

Adds details on capital program, background

March 10 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Wednesday it has resumed its $1.5 billion annualized share repurchase program, but does not plan to raise its spending even though oil prices have risen above $70 a barrel this week.

Despite the uptick in oil prices, oil companies are largely expected to maintain their capital expenditure or raise it only marginally as investors, frustrated with low returns from the sector, reward companies showing capital discipline.

"We believe this market will favor companies who demonstrate sustainable discipline and strong free cash flow generation with a track record of predictable returns of capital," Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said.

ConocoPhillips said it does not intend to increase its previously announced operating capital program of $5.5 billion.

The company added its buyback program was 50% higher than the level of repurchases in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the program was suspended due to its deal to buy Concho Resources.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

