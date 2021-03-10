ConocoPhillips resumes $1.5 billion annualized share buyback program

March 10 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Wednesday it has resumed its $1.5 billion annualized share repurchase program, after suspending it due to the deal to buy Concho Resources.

