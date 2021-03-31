ConocoPhillips Reaffirms 2021 Capital, Production Outlook

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) said the company expects to report first-quarter production volumes of 1,470 to 1,490 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Total average realized prices are expected to be $43 to $45 per barrel of oil equivalent for the first quarter.

The company expects first-quarter transaction and restructuring related expenses associated with the Concho acquisition of approximately $0.3 billion before tax, which will be treated as a special item when reporting non-GAAP adjusted earnings. Also, the company expects to incur losses of approximately $0.3 billion before tax from commodity hedging positions.

The company reaffirmed 2021 capital expenditures of $5.5 billion and production of 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.