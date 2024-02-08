ConocoPhillips Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.01 billion, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $3.25 billion, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $2.86 billion or $2.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.01 Bln. vs. $3.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.52 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.09

