ConocoPhillips Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.306 billion, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $3.007 billion, or $2.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $2.405 billion or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.306 Bln. vs. $3.007 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $2.52 last year.

