ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

ConocoPhillips COP reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line, however, decreased from the prior-year level of $2.40.

One of the world’s leading independent oil and gas producers, headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips’ quarterly revenues of $14.74 billion decreased from $15.31 billion in the year-ago period. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.68 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher oil equivalent production volumes. The positives, however, were partially counterbalanced by decreased average realized oil equivalent prices and increased total costs and expenses.

Production

Total production averaged 2,183 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 1,902 MBoe/d. The metric also beat our estimate of 1,996 MBoe/d. Of the total output, more than 48% was crude oil. Overall production was higher than the year-ago level, primarily due to increased production in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Crude oil production increased to 1,070 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from the year-ago quarter’s 949 MBbls/d. The figure was above our estimate of 962.2 MBbls/d.

Natural gas liquids production totaled 362 MBbls/d, higher than the year-ago figure of 301 MBbls/d. Bitumen production for the quarter totaled 139 MBbls/d, up from 125 MBbls/d in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s natural gas production was 3,674 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), higher than the year-ago level of 3,161 MMcf/d.

Realized Prices

The average realized oil equivalent price decreased to $52.37 per barrel from $58.21 a year ago.

The average realized crude oil price was $71.04 per barrel, implying a decrease from the year-ago figure of $80.80. The metric was also below our projection of $71.92 per barrel.

The average realized natural gas price was $5.12 per thousand cubic feet, down from $5.41 reported in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price increased to $23.93 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $21.97.

Total Expenses

Expenses increased to $11.8 billion from $11 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. The figure was above our projection of $10.7 billion. The cost of purchased commodities fell to $5.1 billion from $5.7 billion reported a year ago.

Exploration costs decreased to $71 million from $85 million in the comparable period of 2023.

Balance Sheet & Capital Spending

As of Dec. 31, 2024, ConocoPhillips had $5.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company had a total long-term debt of $23.3 billion and a short-term debt of $1.04 billion as of the same date.

Capital expenditure and investments totaled $3.32 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.5 billion.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, COP expects production to be in the range of 2.34-2.38 MBoe/d. Full-year 2025 production is expected to be in the band of 2.34-2.38 MBoe/d. Full-year capital expenditures are anticipated to be $12.9 billion.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, COP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

