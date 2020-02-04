Markets
ConocoPhillips Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.72 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $1.87 billion, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 billion or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.83 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80

