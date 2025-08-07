ConocoPhillips Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

ConocoPhillips COP reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36. The bottom line decreased from the prior-year level of $1.98.

One of the world’s leading independent oil and gas producers, headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips’ quarterly revenues of $14.7 billion increased from $14.1 billion in the year-ago period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.9 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher oil equivalent production volumes. The positives, however, were partially counterbalanced by decreased average realized oil equivalent prices and increased total costs and expenses.

Production

Total production averaged 2,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from the year-ago quarter’s 1,945 MBoe/d. The figure also beat our estimate of 2,353 MBoe/d. Of the total output, more than 48% was crude oil. Overall production was higher than the year-ago level, primarily due to increased production in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Crude oil production increased to 1,155 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from the year-ago quarter’s 955 MBbls/d. The figure was also above our estimate of 1,137 MBbls/d.

Natural gas liquids production totaled 424 MBbls/d, higher than the year-ago figure of 295 MBbls/d. Bitumen production for the quarter totaled 144 MBbls/d, up from 133 MBbls/d in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s natural gas production was 4,005 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), higher than the year-ago level of 3,370 MMcf/d.

Realized Prices

The average realized oil equivalent price decreased to $45.77 per barrel from $56.56 a year ago.

The average realized crude oil price was $64.23 per barrel, implying a decrease from the year-ago figure of $81.30. The figure was also below our projection of $65.30 per barrel.

The average realized natural gas price was $4.16 per thousand cubic feet, down from $4.22 reported in the year-ago quarter. Realized natural gas liquids price decreased to $20.98 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $22.60.

Total Expenses

Expenses increased to $11.7 billion from $10.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. The figure was below our projection of $12.2 billion. The cost of purchased commodities increased to $5.1 billion from $4.9 billion reported a year ago.

Exploration costs decreased to $81 million from $102 million in the comparable period of 2024.

Balance Sheet & Capital Spending

As of June 30, 2025, ConocoPhillips had $4.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company had a total long-term debt of $23.1 billion and a short-term debt of $414 million as of the same date.

Capital expenditure and investments totaled $3.29 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 billion.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, COP expects production to be in the range of 2.33 to 2.37 MBoe/d. Full-year production is anticipated to be in the band of 2.35-2.37 MBoe/d.

