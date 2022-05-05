ConocoPhillips Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.76 billion, or $4.39 per share. This compares with $0.98 billion, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $4.29 billion or $3.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.76 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.39 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.03

