ConocoPhillips profit rises on strong crude prices

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips COP.N reported a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday and raised its shareholder returns to $15 billion, boosted by surging energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns.

The Houston, Texas-based company's net income rose to $5.1 billion, or $3.96 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $2.1 billion, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

