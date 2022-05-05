US Markets
COP

Conocophillips profit rises on strong crude prices

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. oil producer Conocophillips reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in crude prices following heavy sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Conocophillips COP.N reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in crude prices following heavy sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The Houston-based company's adjusted earnings rose to $4.29 billion, or $3.27 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $902 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular