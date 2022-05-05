Conocophillips profit rises on strong crude prices

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Conocophillips COP.N reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in crude prices following heavy sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The Houston-based company's adjusted earnings rose to $4.29 billion, or $3.27 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $902 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shounak Dasgupta)

