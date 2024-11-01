News & Insights

Stocks
COP

ConocoPhillips price target raised to $137 from $135 at Barclays

November 01, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Betty Jiang raised the firm’s price target on ConocoPhillips (COP) to $137 from $135 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Q3 update highlights what differentiates ConocoPhillips the most – consistent operational execution, sustainable and growing cash return, and a durable low cost resource base, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the shares remain attractively valued.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.