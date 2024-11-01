ConocoPhillips price target raised to $137 from $135 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Betty Jiang raised the firm’s price target on ConocoPhillips (COP) to $137 from $135 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Q3 update highlights what differentiates ConocoPhillips the most – consistent operational execution, sustainable and growing cash return, and a durable low cost resource base, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the shares remain attractively valued.

