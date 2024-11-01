ConocoPhillips price target raised to $137 from $135 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Betty Jiang raised the firm’s price target on ConocoPhillips (COP) to $137 from $135 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Q3 update highlights what differentiates ConocoPhillips the most – consistent operational execution, sustainable and growing cash return, and a durable low cost resource base, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the shares remain attractively valued.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COP:
- ConocoPhillips Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Dividend Hike
- ConocoPhillips reports Q3 EPS $1.78, consensus $1.64
- ConocoPhillips raises dividend 34%, boosts existing share repurchase to $20B
- Conocophillips (COP) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- What Are the Best Stocks to Buy for a Trump/Harris Win?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.