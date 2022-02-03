US Markets
ConocoPhillips posts fourth-quarter profit on higher energy prices

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips posted a fourth-quarter profit compared to year-ago loss on Thursday and raised its shareholder return plan to $8 billion, helped by sharply higher oil and gas prices.

ConocoPhillips said its net income rose to $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $772 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

