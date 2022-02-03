ConocoPhillips posts fourth-quarter profit on higher energy prices

Adds production, background

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips COP.N posted a fourth-quarter profit compared to year-ago loss on Thursday and boosted its plan for shareholder returns to $8 billion, helped by sharply higher oil and gas prices.

Easing of global travel restrictions and tight supplies have sent crude oil prices to seven-year highs, lifting shale producers' earnings and helping many of them shore up cash to boost investor returns.

ConocoPhillips said its production, excluding Libya, rose to 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, up by 423,000 boepd from last year. The company's total average realized price was $65.56 per barrel equivalent, up 97%.

ConocoPhillips said its net income rose to $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $772 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.