ConocoPhillips posts first profit after three quarters as oil prices improve

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YERETH ROSEN

ConocoPhillips on Tuesday posted an adjusted profit for the first quarter, as the rollout of vaccines lifted crude prices, helping the top independent U.S. oil producer end a losing streak which lasted for three consecutive quarters.

The company said its adjusted profit was $902 million, or 69 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $201 million, or 19 cents per share, in the prior quarter.

