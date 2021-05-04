ConocoPhillips posts first profit after three quarters as oil prices improve

May 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N on Tuesday posted an adjusted profit for the first quarter, as the rollout of vaccines lifted crude prices, helping the top independent U.S. oil producer end a losing streak which lasted for three consecutive quarters.

The company said its adjusted profit was $902 million, or 69 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $201 million, or 19 cents per share, in the prior quarter.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

