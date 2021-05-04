US Markets
COP

ConocoPhillips posts first profit after three quarters as oil prices improve

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

ConocoPhillips on Tuesday posted an adjusted profit for the first quarter, ending a streak of losses that lasted for three straight quarters, as the rollout of vaccines boosts travel and lifted crude prices.

May 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N on Tuesday posted an adjusted profit for the first quarter, ending a streak of losses that lasted for three straight quarters, as the rollout of vaccines boosts travel and lifted crude prices.

Higher oil prices and deep cost cuts implemented last year at the peak of a downturn in demand are helping U.S. oil and gas companies including top producer Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, deliver improved first-quarter profits.

Conoco said its total average realized price was $45.36 per barrel of oil equivalent in the first quarter, much higher than the $33.21 it earned in the last three months of 2020.

The company's total output, excluding Libya, was 1.49 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 1.14 million boepd in the fourth quarter.

Conoco said its adjusted profit was $902 million, or 69 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $201 million, or 19 cents per share, in the sequentially previous quarter.

    Most Popular