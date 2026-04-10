Is ConocoPhillips Positioned to Capitalize on Rising LNG Demand?

ConocoPhillips COP is an upstream energy player with a resilient business model. COP’s assets are geographically spread across the Lower 48, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, Alaska, Canada and Other International. The company generates revenues from the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) and bitumen.

As global energy demand increasingly shifts toward cleaner fuels, LNG is becoming a key growth driver. This trend is highlighted by projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) in its short-term energy outlook, which expects daily U.S. LNG exports to rise to 18.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) by 2027 from 15.1 Bcf in 2025. To capitalize on this trend, COP is advancing major LNG developments, including the North Field East and North Field South in Qatar, strengthening its long-term supply position.

COP is expanding its LNG footprint through the Port Arthur LNG (PALNG) project along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company has secured a total of 10 million tons per annum (MTPA) of commercial offtake from PALNG Phase 1, following an additional 5 MTPA deal, enhancing revenue predictability. At the same time, the surge in data centers over the coming decades is expected to significantly boost demand for cleaner fuels like natural gas to power electric grids. ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to capitalize on this increasing demand through its global natural gas and LNG portfolio.

Can EQT & AROC Take Advantage of Rising LNG Demand?

Rising LNG demand is expected to drive higher natural gas production, supporting growth for companies like EQT Corporation EQT and Archrock, Inc. AROC.

EQT has a strong presence in the Appalachian Basin, including the natural gas resource-rich Marcellus Shale. Due to its high-quality resources and nearly 30 years of low-risk drilling inventory, EQT is well poised to capitalize on rising LNG demand.

Archrock plays a key role in the gas value chain through its long-term contracted compression services. With LNG demand boosting natural gas production, the demand for AROC’s services is likely to increase, benefiting the company.

COP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

COP shares have gained 42.9% over the past year compared with the 41.7% improvement registered by the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, COP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 6.54X, above the broader industry average of 5.59X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 has seen upward revisions over the past seven days. COP’s earnings estimates for the second quarter of 2026 have remained unchanged. For full-year 2026, COP’s earnings estimates have seen downward revisions.



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ConocoPhillips currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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