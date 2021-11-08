US Markets
ConocoPhillips plans $1.5 bln Norway gas and condensate development

Terje Solsvik Reuters
ConocoPhillips presented on Monday plans for the development of Norway's Tommeliten A gas and condensate discovery, with total investments expected to amount to 12.5 billion crowns ($1.46 billion), the U.S. oil firm said.

Located in the southern sector of Norway's North Sea, Tommeliten A is estimated to hold reserves corresponding to 125 million barrels of oil equivalent, it added.

($1 = 8.5649 Norwegian crowns)

