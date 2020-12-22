US Markets
ConocoPhillips makes Norway oil discovery of up to 200 mln barrels

ConocoPhillips made an oil discovery in the Norwegian Sea north of the Heidrun field, the country's Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

The discovery is estimated to hold between 76 million and 201 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, and could potentially be developed by using the existing infrastructure in the area, the NPD said.

ConocoPhillips has an 80% stake in the license where the well was drilled, while privately held Pandion Energy holds the remaining 20% stake.

It was the second petroleum discovery made by ConocoPhillips in the Norwegian Sea in two months. In November, the U.S. firm found natural gas southwest of the Skarv field.

