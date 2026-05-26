ConocoPhillips' LNG Strategy Emerges as Key Long-Term Growth Driver

ConocoPhillips COP is a leading upstream energy company with operations spread across the globe. The company boasts a diverse, capital-efficient and low-cost-of-production asset base that is expected to significantly enhance its free cash flow profile in the coming years. COP has highlighted that it is currently working toward delivering a $7 billion improvement in free cash flow by 2029, driven by its cost-reduction initiatives, liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and the Willow Project in Alaska.

Notably, ConocoPhillips is strengthening its position in the global LNG market through strategic infrastructure investments. The current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have tightened global LNG markets, driven by QatarEnergy’s production shut-in and disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. This has significantly improved the outlook for COP’s LNG portfolio.

One of COP’s key growth drivers is the Port Arthur LNG project, which is progressing steadily and is on track to deliver its first LNG cargo in 2027. It is also focused on expanding its international LNG footprint through its Equatorial Guinea LNG operations. The company recently executed a third-party tolling agreement, extending the facility’s operational life into the 2030s. Additionally, the asset is located in a gas-rich region, with discovered resources in its vicinity that support its long-term production potential. The Equatorial Guinea LNG asset is geographically well-positioned to ship LNG cargoes to high-demand markets like Europe and Asia.

Overall, COP’s LNG strategy is expected to become a free cash flow growth engine, supported by rising global demand, strategic geographic positioning of its assets and energy security concerns across the globe.

Other Energy Players With Growing LNG Portfolios

Venture Global VG is a leading U.S.-based exporter of LNG. VG is advancing several natural gas liquefaction and export projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast: Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines, CP2 and CP3. These projects have seen strong recent progress, positioning the company for meaningful capacity growth.

Cheniere Energy LNG is an energy infrastructure company, primarily engaged in the liquefied natural gas business. It operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal and the Corpus Christi liquefaction and export facility in the United States. Cheniere Energy continues to benefit from large-scale brownfield expansion opportunities at both the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities. Management stated that the projects could expand the company’s production platform by nearly 20% over time.

COP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ConocoPhillips’ shares have jumped 35.8% over the past year compared with the 34.4% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, COP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 6.59X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.48X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past seven days.



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COP, VG and LNG each currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.