ConocoPhillips fourth-quarter loss narrows on oil price recovery

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

ConocoPhillips on Tuesday posted a smaller loss than the previous quarter as crude oil prices recovered from their pandemic-driven lows, and the shale producer forecast higher spending for 2021.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N on Tuesday posted a smaller loss than the previous quarter as crude oil prices recovered from their pandemic-driven lows, and the shale producer forecast higher spending for 2021.

Crude oil prices are holding on to gains from a rebound in late-2020 after a coronavirus-induced slump, with Brent crude hovering around $58 per barrel on Tuesday, after averaging around $45 in the last three months of 2020.

The company has set a $5.5 billion budget for 2021, most of it will be used to keep this year's production at the same level as last year's. It had an operating capital plan of $4.3 billion for 2020.

On a sequential basis, fourth-quarter production excluding Libya climbed 7.3% to 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Average realized price was $33.21 per barrel of oil equivalent, 7% higher than the third quarter.

The company's adjusted loss shrank to $201 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $331 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

