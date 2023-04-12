US Markets
COP

ConocoPhillips expects spending to average $10 bln annually for next decade

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 12, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips COP.N said on Wednesday it expects its capital spending to average about $10 billion annually for the next decade.

The company unveiled its financial and operating plan for the next decade ahead of an investor meeting.

It expects to spend between $10.7 billion and $11.3 billion on projects this year.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.