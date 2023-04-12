US Markets
COP

ConocoPhillips expects about $10 bln in annual spending for next decade

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 12, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on emission targets

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips COP.N on Wednesday raised its greenhouse gas reduction targets and said it expects to spend about $10 billion on average annually for the next decade.

The company unveiled its new emission targets, as well as financial and operating plans for the next decade ahead of an investor meeting later on Wednesday.

Major oil and gas producers have come under mounting pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. Many have set targets for reducing their own direct and indirect emissions, or so-called Scope 1 and 2.

ConocoPhillips' 10-year plan includes acceleration of greenhouse gas (GHG)-intensity reduction target through 2030 from 40%-50% to 50%-60%, the company said in a statement.

It expects to spend between $10.7 billion and $11.3 billion this year.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

