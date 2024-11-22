News & Insights

Stocks

ConocoPhillips Enhances Portfolio with Marathon Acquisition

November 22, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Conocophillips ( (COP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ConocoPhillips has successfully completed its acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation, a strategic move that enhances its portfolio with high-quality, low-cost inventory and is expected to deliver over $1 billion in synergies within a year. This merger, finalized after a rigorous review process, allows each Marathon Oil share to be converted into 0.255 shares of ConocoPhillips, with additional cash for fractional shares. ConocoPhillips also guarantees $1 billion of Marathon’s municipal bonds, further strengthening its financial position in the energy market.

Find detailed analytics on COP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.