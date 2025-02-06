CONOCOPHILLIPS Earnings Results: $COP Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONOCOPHILLIPS ($COP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.98 per share, beating estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $14,737,000,000, beating estimates of $14,445,860,966 by $291,139,034.

CONOCOPHILLIPS Insider Trading Activity

CONOCOPHILLIPS insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY A LEACH sold 55,500 shares for an estimated $6,000,254

R A WALKER purchased 10,400 shares for an estimated $1,017,160

ARJUN N MURTI purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $239,674

CONOCOPHILLIPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,146 institutional investors add shares of CONOCOPHILLIPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,012 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CONOCOPHILLIPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/22.

on 11/22. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

