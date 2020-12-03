ConocoPhillips (COP) to Sack 25% Houston Workers by Early 2021

ConocoPhillips COP plans to downsize its Houston workforce by 25%, post the acquisition of upstream company Concho Resources Inc. CXO at the beginning of 2021. However, the process to identify the precise number of affected workers is yet to be determined.

The Houston-based company plans to dismiss a minimum of 500 local workers at its Houston headquarters as part of its strategy to reduce costs by beginning as early as Feb 1. The redundant workers, leaving the merged company, are expected to receive 60-day advance notice along with severance packages. ConocoPhillips further added that it will assist the laid-off workers to find employment outside the company.

Several oil and gas companies are bidding farewell to hundreds of workers as the entire energy sector is trying to survive the economic downturn from the pandemic. While it appears that the rate of workforce reduction, owing to the pandemic, is decelerating; recent mergers could result in further layoffs. Most importantly, energy companies like Chevron Corporation CVX, who acquired Noble Energy in October, fired one-fourth of the latter’s workforce to reduce expenses for consultants, office buildings, technology and insurance.

Although ConocoPhillips is a leading oil and gas explorer, with strong footprints in prolific shale plays like Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken; the company has to bear the brunt of the coronavirus-induced oil price slump. This has resulted in a 22% production curtailment over the past year, indicating that a limited number of employees is required for the upstream player.

Notably, the company remains transparent with employees that their decision of workforce reductions in a certain portion of its business could be worthwhile to align organizational capacity and hopes that the acquisition of Concho will result in increased production in the future.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, ConocoPhillips is an upstream energy company. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s stock has lost 10.6% against the industry’s 7.4% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ConocoPhillips currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

One better-ranked player in the energy space is Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM,currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hess Midstream is expected to see earnings growth of 137% in 2021.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Concho Resources Inc. (CXO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.