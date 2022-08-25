ConocoPhillips (COP) to Get $8.75B for Losing Venezuela Assets

ConocoPhillips COP will receive $8.75 billion from the government of Venezuela as compensation for the seizure of its oil assets in the country more than a decade ago, per a report by Reuters.

In 2013, the International Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) determined that Venezuela had unlawfully taken ConocoPhillips’ interests in three oil projects without payment. Notably, the ICSID deals with arbitration proceedings between contracting states.

A latest ruling granted the U.S. Corporation permission to acquire the World Bank tribunal’s 2019 award, which involves interest that raises the amount owed to the company by at least $1 billion.

In 2019, ConocoPhillips won the award after an international arbitration tribunal ruled that the government of former president Hugo Chavez violated one of Venezuela’s bilateral investment contracts when it assumed control of the company’s stakes in three oil projects.

Venezuela’s primary foreign asset is the United States-based Citgo Petroleum, an oil refiner that has been operating under legal protections from creditors issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Venezuela government rejected the court’s latest ruling, claiming that the country would continue to take legal action to preserve its possessions.

