ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with ConocoPhillips (COP) standing at $129.28, reflecting a -0.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the energy company have appreciated by 3.06% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.26% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.09, reflecting a 12.18% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.78 billion, down 4.72% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.57 per share and a revenue of $61.62 billion, indicating changes of +9.12% and +5.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.83% increase. Currently, ConocoPhillips is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ConocoPhillips's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.38.

It is also worth noting that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.