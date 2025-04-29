ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, ConocoPhillips (COP) reached $91.88, with a -1.13% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The energy company's stock has dropped by 11.51% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.01, showcasing a 0.99% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.13 billion, up 11.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $62.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.73% and +9.88%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.91% downward. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.12 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.