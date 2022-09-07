ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $106.76, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 13.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $3.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 123.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.41 billion, up 58.45% from the year-ago period.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.13 per share and revenue of $78.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +151.75% and +61.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.51% higher. ConocoPhillips is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.14, which means ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.