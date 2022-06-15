ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $109.33, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 4.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.95, up 211.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.09 billion, up 67.41% from the prior-year quarter.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15 per share and revenue of $71.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +149.58% and +48.39%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.37% higher. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ConocoPhillips has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.77.

We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

