ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $101.56, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.22% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.85, up 313.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.27 billion, up 44.63% from the year-ago period.

COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.78 per share and revenue of $58.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +112.65% and +20.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.21% higher. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ConocoPhillips's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.99.

We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

