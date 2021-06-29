ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $59.05, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 6.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

COP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect COP to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 194.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.63 billion, up 139.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $39.28 billion, which would represent changes of +486.6% and +104%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.01% higher within the past month. COP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that COP has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.91 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.

Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.