ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves 1.46%: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $104.73, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Shares of the energy company have depreciated by 13.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.07%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.93, indicating a 106.34% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.69 billion, indicating a 19.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.66 per share and a revenue of $67.59 billion, demonstrating changes of +56.82% and +9.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.71% lower. ConocoPhillips currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ConocoPhillips is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.46 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that COP has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry stood at 1.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.