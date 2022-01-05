ConocoPhillips (COP) Stock Moves -1.71%: What You Should Know

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $75.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 1252.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.28 billion, up 136.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. ConocoPhillips is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ConocoPhillips's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so we one might conclude that ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

